"Couldn’t even drive to the neighborhood" - Sonya Deville details emotional impact of stalker incident

WWE official Sonya Deville survived a scary stalker situation back in August of 2020.

The incident was life-changing for Deville as she was written off of WWE programming weeks later at SummerSlam in order to get her personal life back under control. She later returned to WWE in January of 2021 in a non-wrestling role and has been an important part of weekly programming ever since.

Deville was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the stalker situation back in 2020, Deville admitted she was afraid to go home at night following the incident and that the entire situation greatly affected her.

"It’s been a crazy ride and you never know something like that is gonna happen until it happens," Sonya Deville said. "And you don’t know how you’re gonna feel about something like that happening until it happens. I’ll just say, the day of, I was like, ‘Oh, everything’s fine. I’m gonna go sleep in my house tonight.’ And then by the time nightfall came I was – like, couldn’t even drive to the neighborhood. So, it’s crazy."

Sonya Deville has recently started getting back into the ring for WWE

Sonya Deville has slowly but surely started becoming a more active member of the WWE roster again in recent months. It appears that her days as an on-screen authority figure are coming to an end.

Deville says she's happy to be back in the mix and feels like everything has come full circle for her.

"And definitely being on the other side of things, it feels good to be back in the mix and finally getting back in the ring since then,” Sonya Deville said. "It’s kinda like a big full-circle moment for me. So I’m excited." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Deville's comments? Are you happy to see her life starting to get back on track as of late in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

