After his loss to Roman Reigns, LA Knight has his next opponent for WWE SmackDown

WWE official Nick Aldis made a major announcement ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

After Knight's devastating loss against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Grayson Waller took to Twitter and took a dig at the Megastar. He said that Knight needed the Grayson Waller rub and even suggested that the latter should go back to managing.

Knight was quick to respond as he said that he would talk to General Manager Nick Aldis and settle this beef on SmackDown. Aldis has now made the announcement that Knight will face the Aussie Icon on this week's show.

"@Grayson it seems that your thumbs have written a check that another part of your anatomy will now have to cash...Tomorrow night, live on @WWE #SmackDown. LA Knight vs Grayson Waller," Aldis shared.

LA Knight responds to Grayson Waller ahead of WWE SmackDown

LA Knight sent a message of his own to Grayson Waller ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown.

In response to Waller's previous attempts to provoke him, Knight took to Twitter and shared a video in which he made it clear that he wasn't interested in engaging in social media spats. Instead, he issued a direct challenge to Waller, inviting him to settle their differences face-to-face on SmackDown.

"I don't do social media beef. So if you want to talk to me, I got something for you. I went ahead and talked to Nick Aldis, got this all set up. So tomorrow night on SmackDown, why don't you come on down and we'll do a little bit of talking," Knight said.

It will be interesting to see which of these superstars comes out on top at SmackDown.

