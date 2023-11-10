Fellow SmackDown superstar ruthlessly roasts LA Knight after his defeat at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller did not hold back in his latest social media post when talking about The Megastar, LA Knight (YEAH!).

Knight recently squared off against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia. The match was widely considered one of the biggest in LA Knight's career, with the 41-year-old veteran taking the fight directly to Reigns in his first title defense since SummerSlam.

Despite a valiant effort, Knight would come up short in the intense contest after the defending champion received a massive assist from Jimmy Uso.

Today, A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller decided to take some digs at Knight for his loss, calling him "desperate" and even suggesting he should go back to "managing."

"Seems @RealLAKnight is in desperate need of the Grayson Waller Rub after Roman ran through him at Crown Jewel...Luckily A-Town Down Under is a very handsome team, so maybe he can go back to managing some real stars to keep relevant," said Waller on X.

Expand Tweet

Hall of Famer Booker T says he was told that LA Knight has a "bad attitude" in WWE

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, multi-time World Champion Booker T mentioned that he had been told that Knight had a "bad attitude" backstage in WWE.

Despite these claims, Booker T noted that at the end of the day, what's most important for a superstar is what the "boss" thinks. In addition, Booker T later noted in the podcast that he's only had good experiences with Knight when they've crossed paths.

"I've heard guys say, 'LA Knight, he's got a bad attitude. I don't know about this guy, he's got a bad attitude,'" Booker T said. "My thing is this, I've never really cared about getting heat with the boys as long as the boss liked everything that was going on. If the boss liked it, I was cool."

Full podcast below:

Knight's popularity has increased since dropping his Max Dupri character in September 2022 and returning to his Megastar persona.

Despite being a heel, the WWE Universe galvanized around the former IMPACT World Champion, turning his now iconic "YEAH!" chant into a viral sensation and putting him in the top 10 of merchandise sales.

While Knight has yet to win a championship on the main roster, fans and insiders alike feel it's only a matter of time before LA Knight has some gold around his waist.

What do you think about LA Knight? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here