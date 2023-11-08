Booker T claims he has heard top WWE star has a "bad attitude"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that he has heard a top star in the Stamford-based company has a bad attitude. The name in question is LA Knight.

Knight is currently one of the biggest superstars in the pro wrestling world. The WWE Universe always chants the Megastar's name whenever he shows up on television.

He recently locked horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. Even though The Tribal Chief retained his title with some help from The Bloodline, the 41-year-old showed why he is at the top through his in-ring skills.

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that he had heard LA Knight has a 'bad attitude' in the company.

The WWE legend mentioned that even though he heard this about Knight, he does not believe in the statement because his personal experience has always been good with the Megastar.

"I've heard guys say, 'LA Knight, he's got a bad attitude. I don't know about this guy, he's got a bad attitude,'" Booker T said. "My thing is this, I've never really cared about getting heat with the boys as long as the boss liked everything that was going on. If the boss liked it, I was cool." [H/T Wrestling INC]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

Booker T said LA Knight is doing the right things in WWE

In the same podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T further said that LA Knight's ability to be on the main event of Crown Jewel proves that he is doing the right things in the Stamford-based company.

"For him to make it to that main event slot at that show, it just tells me he's doing the right things, don't sway from the mission," Booker T said. "It's not about your wrestling, I've said that many, many times, even though he goes out and he does a good job in the middle of the ring. It's about his performance." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Fans want to see Roman Reigns dethroned as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion soon, and they believe Cody Rhodes might do it at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the future of the title.

Who do you think can dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

