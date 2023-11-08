WWE Universe convinced top star is "definitely beating Roman Reigns" after massive announcement

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, and they are convinced that a top star is going to defeat Roman Reigns after a massive announcement for WrestleMania 40. The name in question is Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been talking about completing his story in WWE for quite some time. He came close to it at WrestleMania 39 but could not dethrone The Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, fans no longer want to see Reigns as the champion because they believe he should be defending the title week after week, which is not the case anymore as he is reportedly set to miss the rest of the events in 2023, including the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

WWE recently released the official poster of Road to WrestleMania, and the star to feature on the banner is none other than Cody Rhodes.

Wrestle Features recently took to Twitter to post about this news, which caught the fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

Most were convinced that Cody Rhodes was going to finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Others believe The American Nightmare is the true face of the company at the moment.

You can check out fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

WWE Hall of Famer hints at a match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that the company is trying to protect Roman Reigns against any injury before a huge match between The Tribal Chief and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

"Here's the deal. There are a lot of people pissed off about Roman Reigns and the amount of times he defends his championship. We can agree on that, correct? But we know he's an attraction that the WWE is trying to keep special and is also trying to keep safe because the bigger picture is Cody and 'Mania. And we're not gonna put Roman in situations where there's even a possibility he's going to get hurt, injured, which totally screws everything up. So, we're gonna be very very particular about where we put Roman. [Bubble wrap] Correct. He's insulated like the pope, like the president," Bully Ray said.

Rhodes is currently all set to team up with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to face off against Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh at Survivor Series WarGames on November 25, 2023. It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will add more mystery partners to the match.

Check out what happened between The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins after the latest edition of RAW went off the air.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

