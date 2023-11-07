What happened after heartbreaking end to WWE RAW?

The latest episode of WWE RAW was a mixed bag of emotions. Fans saw two of the biggest babyfaces face each other in the main event, and one of them was left heartbroken at the end of the match.

During the show, Seth Rollins came out to address how important Sami Zayn was for him at Crown Jewel 2023, as the latter took Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase just before he was about to cash in on the Visionary.

However, Rollins told Zayn that he deserves a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship whenever he deems fit. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion said that he wanted a match on RAW itself, which was later made official for the main event.

During the bout, both men showed amazing skill and strength, but for the most part, it seemed like the WWE Universe might see a new champion being crowned as Sami Zayn almost had Seth Rollins tap out, but the Visionary turned it into a pin combination and retained his title. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion was visibly heartbroken after losing the bout.

A fan took to Twitter after the show to post a video of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins talking to the crowd after RAW went off-air.

The American Nightmare was seen appreciating Sami Zayn's effort and hailed Seth Rollins for the champion he is turning out to be.

Why did Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso come out to the ring after the main event of WWE RAW?

As soon as the match between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins ended, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion was about to head backstage, but The Judgment Day came out to attack him and the champion.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso immediately came to the duo's aid against Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. However, an angry Adam Pearce made an official announcement for the Survivor Series War Games match involving the eight superstars.

The stars are now set to face off at Survivor Series on November 25, 2023. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the match.

