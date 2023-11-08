WWE is protecting Roman Reigns ahead of huge match against major superstar at WrestleMania 40, believes legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley believes the company is protecting Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief has been world champion for over three years. He recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Despite The Megastar's efforts, he failed to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray explained why the Stamford-based company doesn't let Reigns defend his title more regularly. He claimed they are trying to keep him safe to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

"Here's the deal. There are a lot of people pissed off about Roman Reigns and the amount of times he defends his championship. We can agree on that, correct? But we know he's an attraction that the WWE is trying to keep special and is also trying to keep safe because the bigger picture is Cody and 'Mania. And we're not gonna put Roman in situations where there's even a possibility he's going to get hurt, injured, which totally screws everything up. So, we're gonna be very very particular about where we put Roman. [Bubble wrap] Correct. He's insulated like the pope, like the president," he said. [5:20 - 6:12]

Bully Ray believes the WWE Universe is frustrated by the ending of Roman Reigns' matches

Roman Reigns' championship match against LA Knight at Crown Jewel witnessed interference from both Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. They helped The Tribal Chief defeat The Megastar.

During the same episode of the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray pointed out that fans are frustrated because the ending has been the same for Reigns' matches over the past few years. He claimed people would stop complaining about The Tribal Chief's few title defenses if the ending of his Crown Jewel match was different.

"It's as if people will sit back and go, 'Okay, I'll buy into all of the things that you're telling us about Roman. But when Roman wrestles LA Knight, because we love LA Knight, it better be one hell of a da*n match and we'll still deal with Roman going over and his lack of defenses but I want a match that's different than everything else we've been seeing.' And they got the same style of match, the interference ending. And I think now people are becoming pissed about this. It's as they wanted something different at Crown Jewel because they got a babyface that they're so into. We don't just wanna see the typical Roman match with the interference and this and that. But that's what works for Roman. That's what works for the WWE," he said. [6:37 - 7:32]

