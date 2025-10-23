After a match with Gunther, 4-time WWE World Champion suffered an injury

Gunther's absence from WWE RAW can be felt, as The Ring General dominated the brand under different divisions for a while. Meanwhile, Goldberg recalled his final match and explained why he broke his hand.

Goldberg returned to the Stamford-based promotion under the new TKO Group Holdings ownership and the Triple H-led creative regime for his final run. The management hand-picked Gunther as Da Man's final-ever opponent and hosted the event in Atlanta after Evolution 2025.

Speaking on Real Talk with Mike Burke, the 58-year-old WWE and WCW legend spoke about his final match with Gunther. During this, the two-time World Heavyweight and two-time Universal Champion stated he chopped The Ring General so hard that he broke a bone in his hand, which injured him. The spot was clearly improvised, and Goldberg didn't know how to chop a superstar.

"The only thing that I hurt was, I think I broke my hand. Oh, I broke my hand. I broke a bone in my hand. [How did you do that?] Chopping him. I don't know how to chop, and he chopped me, and it was funny. That's the whole thing," Goldberg said.

Goldberg calls out WWE for bias

WCW and WWE were in a heated feud on television in the mid-'90s as both brands wanted supremacy in the industry. While Ted Turner's promotion did start a revolution, Vince McMahon's regime and the birth of the Attitude Era eventually won, and McMahon did purchase the rival promotion.

Decades have passed, and WCW Superstars have often spoken of the mistreatment they received when they appeared or worked for the Stamford-based promotion following the purchase. Goldberg also addressed it again and stated that management ended his streak on purpose.

However, the legend had nothing against Asuka for breaking his streak of 173 wins. Moreover, the two-time Universal Champion believes WWE always treated anyone associated with WCW with disrespect due to how they were once ahead in competition.

