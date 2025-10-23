Goldberg accuses WWE of bias, calls Asuka "some girl"

Goldberg has accused WWE of bias while referring to Asuka as "some girl." Before coming to WWE, Da Man was a star in WCW and a massive reason behind their success during the early part of the Monday Night Wars.

In WCW, he rose to popularity thanks to his 173 wins without being beaten. This record stood until Asuka surpassed it in 2016. During an appearance on Real Talk with Mike Burke, the host brought up the former WCW Champion's streak, and Goldberg informed him that it had already been surpassed.

"Some girl at WWE. They did it on purpose. I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah. The whole WWE experience was always…'cause I was part of WCW when we were kicking their a** in the Monday Night Wars. I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides. Now, one side dissolved and the other one consumed everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want," he said.

Notably, that some girl was Asuka, who went 914 days without a single loss between NXT and the main roster. He then accused WWE of bias, saying perhaps the promotion never got over WCW beating them in ratings for a long time.

"I think there is always gonna be the bird in their a** that I was part of a company, in a very short period, I was the champion, and we were beating them in the ratings," he added.

You can watch the interview below:

After WWE's victory in the Monday Night Wars and subsequent purchase of WCW, Goldberg became more associated with the Stamford-based promotion. He even had his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event in July against Gunther.

Goldberg was unhappy with WWE over handling of his retirement

While Goldberg was unable to beat Gunther in his final, he still put on a good show. However, after the match, his farewell speech on TV was cut short during NBC's broadcast.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former Universal Champion said he was "p*ssed off" at the way he went out. He also said his retirement was less than what he desired.

Even though he has retired, there is a faint possibility of him returning to the ring and perhaps going out on his own terms.

