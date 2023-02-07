After Maximum Male Models, another WWE tag team moves to WWE RAW in brand shakeup

After Maximum Male Models, Los Lotharios have moved to WWE RAW in a brand shakeup.

Los Lotharios, comprising Angel Garza and Humberto, have been part of SmackDown for several weeks. Although they showed promise as a team, to begin with, they haven't been appropriately used on the blue brand.

Los Lotharios have primarily been used to make some more popular teams look better on TV. These crushing defeats have only hurt Los Lotharios' stock.

Since the plan has failed to help them get over on SmackDown, WWE may be planning something else for the duo.

PWInsider confirmed earlier today that Los Lotharios' Angel Garza and Humberto had been shifted to the RAW brand.

“PWInsider.com can exclusively confirm that Maximum Male Models, Maxine Dupri as well as Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto have all been shifted to the RAW brand."

Maximum Male Models have shifted to Monday Night RAW

Los Lotharios aren't the only team to be shifted to WWE RAW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the stable comprising Mansoor, Mace, and Maxxine Dupri would also be moved to the red brand.

Tonight, on RAW, there was an angle where they signed WWE RAW contracts, making the change official. We will have to wait and see if this change will benefit the group in the long run.

