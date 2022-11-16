"After one punch, step in" - Vince McMahon's reported message to Shane McMahon after WWE legend angrily confronted him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has shared some exciting details about how Vince McMahon's confrontation with Bret Hart went down at WWE Survivor Series 1997.

For those unaware, Survivor Series' 1997 edition was witness to the now-infamous Montreal Screwjob. In the show's main event, Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart for the WWE Championship, despite The Hitman not tapping out to the Sharpshooter locked in by The Heartbreak Kid. The incident has since been a major talking point among fans, as new details keep popping up now and then.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo called the tense backstage confrontation between Vince McMahon and Bret Hart. The wrestling veteran recalled McMahon walking into The Hitman's locker room and voluntarily asking the WWE Hall of Famer to punch him.

Vince Russo, however, also noted that Vince McMahon asked his son, Shane McMahon, to step in if things spiraled out of control.

"Vince walked into the locker room, and I think it even down where Vince said to him [Bret Hart], take one punch and then I think he turned to Shane and actually said, "Shane, after one punch, step in." So Vince literally gave him his receipt. I mean, that's what he did," said Russo. (10:34 - 10:56)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has remained in touch with Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon was quietly let go by WWE following his appearance in the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, where he reportedly tried to book himself strong. This also allegedly resulted in backstage unrest among the talent. Though little is known of his whereabouts, Kurt Angle revealed that Shane O'Mac has remained in touch with a few of his former colleagues in the company.

"You know what? We talked to each other about two months ago on the phone. I did talk to him," said Kurt Angle. "He reached out to me and asked me how I was doing. Shane, out of the blue, he always keeps in touch with his closest friends. Undertaker, me, Stone Cold, and even Dwayne Johnson when he can, but Shane always reaches out. He always wants to keep in touch with everybody that he was close to," added Angle.

Considering his WWE departure was a controversial one, it remains to be seen when, or if at all, the company opens its doors for Shane McMahon.

