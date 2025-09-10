After Otis, Maxxine Dupri announces her new WWE name

By Vivek Sharma
Published Sep 10, 2025 10:18 GMT
Maxxine and Otis! (Image from WWE
Maxxine Dupri and Otis! [Image from WWE YouTube]

WWE Superstar Otis recently revealed his new name, as he called himself The Polak Hunk in a post on Instagram. The powerhouse's Alpha Academy stablemate, Maxxine Dupri, has followed suit, as the RAW Superstar recently took to social media to announce her new moniker.

Maxxine Dupri has been a part of the global juggernaut since 2021. However, she played different on-screen roles before officially donning her wrestling boots in 2023. The 28-year-old has been improving inside the squared circle with every match and recently challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Dupri has been honing her wrestling skills with more reps on house shows. She was in action at the recent NXT live events, where she faced Jacy Jayne and Kelani Jordan in a couple of Triple Threat Matches for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Alpha Academy member recently posted some pictures of herself and her stablemates, Otis and Akira Tozawa, on Instagram. She also gave herself a new name while sharing the post on her Instagram story. Maxxine called herself "Buff Babe," a moniker quite similar to Tiffany Stratton's Buff Barbie.

"Buff babe reporting for duty," she wrote.
Maxxine Dupri&#039;s story on Instagram!
Maxxine Dupri's story on Instagram!

Otis and Maxxine Dupri have been together in WWE since 2023

Maxxine Dupri made her debut on the main roster as Max Dupri's (LA Knight) kayfabe sister and the Director of Talent for his Maximum Male Models stable, consisting of former WWE Superstars Mace and Mansoor. However, she eventually left the faction and joined Chad Gable and Otis as part of the Alpha Academy in the summer of 2023.

While Master Gable is no longer a part of the stable, Otis and Dupri are still together, with Akira Tozawa also being a part of their group. The trio feuded with Gable's new faction, American Made, for a while, with Maxxine also facing Ivy Nile in a singles match.

Dupri wrestled in her first match in WWE after joining the Alpha Academy. The babyface stable had a short feud with The War Raiders in 2023. The rivalry also saw Maxxine defeat Valhalla in the first singles match of her career.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

