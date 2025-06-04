After R-Truth's release, veterans question The Miz's WWE future

R-Truth's WWE release shocked the industry, as no one expected the company to part ways with Ron Killings. Meanwhile, Konnan and Disco Inferno gave their take on what's next for The Miz after Truth's exit.

Earlier this month, R-Truth announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been released from the Stamford-based promotion. While reports stated that the company won't renew his contract in the coming weeks, The Miz unfollowed WWE on social media across all platforms.

This sparked a conversation amongst the veterans and fans on what's next for The Miz, as it seemed like The A-Lister would be exiting the promotion as well. Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Inferno stated that the former WWE Champion won't leave the company and unfollowed everything in support of Truth.

"No, he's not. They're all selling for Ron Killings because they love the guy, you know," Inferno said. (From 03:28 to 003:33)

While Inferno was sure of The Miz's future, Konnan stated that The A-Lister's contract is coming to an end this month, and the company shouldn't lose a valuable player.

"So, I did read a little bit about The Miz thing, and his contract his up I think this month. That's a most valuable player too," Konnan said. (From 05:04 to 05:18)

R-Truth and The Miz were champions in WWE

In 2023, The Miz decided to stand up against The Judgment Day and sided with R-Truth, who was constantly getting attacked by the villainous group. This led them to reform The Awesome Truth and enter the tag team division.

After clearing a few hurdles along the way, Truth and Miz punched their tickets to WrestleMania XL, where they competed in a six-way tag team ladder match for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

While Austin Theory and Grayson Waller grabbed the titles of the blue brand, Truth and Miz got their revenge on The Judgment Day and became the new champions of the red brand on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

After the event, they were crowned as the new World Tag Team Champions and had a decent run until they lost the titles to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on an episode of WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

