After retirement announcement, AJ Styles brings back iconic WWE look!

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 17, 2025 18:05 GMT
AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]
AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41! [Image credit: WWE.com]

AJ Styles announced his upcoming WWE retirement, which will take place in 2026. Meanwhile, The Phenomenal One brought back a popular look from one of his very first live events in Japan at a recent show.

AJ Styles' career in professional wrestling spans across decades, and The Phenomenal One made a name for himself following his TNA Wrestling exit when he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The veteran was once the leader of the Bullet Club, and fans often cherish the fact.

In today's live event in Tokyo, AJ Styles opened the show in a Triple Threat match. Before the match, he entered wearing the iconic mask, which he made famous for donning at events in Japan. The 48-year-old WWE star received a loud ovation for bringing back the look, which could be one of the final times when fans get to witness the mask.

In the end, Styles scored a win when he hit Americano with a Styles Clash in the middle of the ring.

AJ Styles recently opened up about his upcoming WWE retirement

AJ Styles had a rough year in the Stamford-based promotion as he came back from an injury and suffered losses against Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio in high-profile feuds. Later, Styles made his intentions clear that he's done as a performer in 2026.

During a live event in Melbourne, The Phenomenal One scored a win over El Grande Americano in a one-on-one match. After the match, the veteran addressed the crowd in attendance and opened up about his upcoming retirement from WWE and wrestling.

"I don't have a lot of time, and I'm not supposed to be on this microphone right now. But I just want to thank you guys for cheering, some of the best fans in the world. Here's the truth: I'm probably not going to be seen again in a singlet like this anymore. So, I just wanted you to know from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much," he said.

Styles even confirmed his upcoming retirement at a kickoff show before WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

