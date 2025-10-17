After retirement announcement, AJ Styles brings back iconic WWE look!

AJ Styles announced his upcoming WWE retirement, which will take place in 2026. Meanwhile, The Phenomenal One brought back a popular look from one of his very first live events in Japan at a recent show.AJ Styles' career in professional wrestling spans across decades, and The Phenomenal One made a name for himself following his TNA Wrestling exit when he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The veteran was once the leader of the Bullet Club, and fans often cherish the fact.In today's live event in Tokyo, AJ Styles opened the show in a Triple Threat match. Before the match, he entered wearing the iconic mask, which he made famous for donning at events in Japan. The 48-year-old WWE star received a loud ovation for bringing back the look, which could be one of the final times when fans get to witness the mask. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the end, Styles scored a win when he hit Americano with a Styles Clash in the middle of the ring.AJ Styles recently opened up about his upcoming WWE retirementAJ Styles had a rough year in the Stamford-based promotion as he came back from an injury and suffered losses against Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio in high-profile feuds. Later, Styles made his intentions clear that he's done as a performer in 2026.During a live event in Melbourne, The Phenomenal One scored a win over El Grande Americano in a one-on-one match. After the match, the veteran addressed the crowd in attendance and opened up about his upcoming retirement from WWE and wrestling.&quot;I don't have a lot of time, and I'm not supposed to be on this microphone right now. But I just want to thank you guys for cheering, some of the best fans in the world. Here's the truth: I'm probably not going to be seen again in a singlet like this anymore. So, I just wanted you to know from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much,&quot; he said.Styles even confirmed his upcoming retirement at a kickoff show before WWE Crown Jewel 2025.