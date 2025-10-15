Top WWE Superstar teases retirement

A top WWE superstar has teased retirement during a recent show. The Stamford-based promotion is wrapping up its tour of Australia, and during a live event, a RAW star gave an update on their future.
WWE's live event in Melbourne, Australia, saw a lot of top stars compete in different matches on the night. The match card also saw AJ Styles take on El Grande Americano and emerge victorious.
After the match, the Phenomenal One addressed the fans in attendance and thanked them. He then shed light on his future, saying this could be the last time the Aussie crowd will see him in action.
"I don't have a lot of time, and I'm not supposed to be on this microphone right now. But I just want to thank you guys for cheering, some of the best fans in the world. Here's the truth: I'm probably not going to be seen again in a singlet like this anymore. So, I just wanted you to know from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much," he said.
You can watch the video below:
During the Crown Jewel Kickoff, Styles confirmed that he will be retiring next year and has no plans to continue wrestling.
AJ Styles and John Cena put on an instant classic at WWE Crown Jewel
John Cena and AJ Styles competed in an all-time classic at Crown Jewel. Before the match began, Cena handed over a special note to the ring announcer to introduce Styles as the leader of the Bullet Club.
This took the former TNA star by surprise before the two veterans wrestled an incredible match.
The match saw Cena pay tributes to many of his WWE rivals from the past, such as The Miz, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and The Undertaker by copying their moves. Not to be left behind, Styles paid his own tributes to his TNA rivals such as Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, and Sting.
At the end, Cena won after a Tombstone Piledriver followed by an Attitude Adjustment.
