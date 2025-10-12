John Cena legitimately surprised AJ Styles at Crown Jewel with legendary hand-written introduction [REPORT]

WWE Superstar John Cena had a huge surprise for AJ Styles ahead of their match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. According to a recent report, The Phenomenal One was not aware of the gesture beforehand.John Cena vs. AJ Styles was an incredible matchAt WWE Crown Jewel 2025, John Cena and AJ Styles put on an instant classic. Both men paid homage to several legendary names throughout their match, and the contest ultimately ended in The Cenation Leader's favor. Their bout also received widespread praise from fans and critics. Before the start of their match, ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced Cena as the greatest of all time. Following his introduction, the 17-time World Champion handed a note to Taylor, asking her to read it for AJ Styles' introduction. In the note, Cena paid homage to The Phenomenal One's legendary career, including his time spent in TNA and his leadership as a former member of The Bullet Club. Styles was visibly surprised by this beautiful gesture, but many thought that it was something that AJ probably would have known beforehand. However, according to the latest report by Fightful, Cena legitimately took The Phenomenal One by surprise as the latter was not aware of an introduction like that. The report also highlighted that there won't be any backstage issues in WWE with the mention of AJ Styles' former faction, The Bullet Club. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter WWE legend John Cena, AJ Styles will be done with wrestling in 2026John Cena will hang up his wrestling boots at the end of 2025. After the 17-time World Champion's retirement, his long-time rival, AJ Styles, will also be done with wrestling in 2026.The Phenomenal One has been talking about his retirement for quite some time now. Styles recently revealed that he was planning to end his career next year. At WWE Crown Jewel 2025, legendary commentator Michael Cole also confirmed this news. Cole asked fans to enjoy every bit of AJ Styles, as 2026 will be the final year of his in-ring career.&quot;Enjoy it while you can, ladies and gentlemen, because next year will be the final year in the career of that man - AJ Styles,&quot; Cole said.It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will plan a John Cena-esque farewell tour for AJ Styles in 2026.