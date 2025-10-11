AJ Styles introduced as the total boss of the Bullet Club at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

AJ Styles received a special introduction at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. His opponent, John Cena, handed a note to the ring announcer, Alicia Taylor.Crown Jewel 2025 marked the last-ever match between Styles and Cena. The two men had crossed paths on multiple occasions in the past, with Cena even winning the WWE Championship by dethroning Styles in 2017.During Styles' introduction at Crown Jewel, he was referred to as &quot;the ace and total boss of the Bullet Club&quot;.&quot;The definition of Total Nonstop Action. The ace and total boss of the Bullet Club. It is my honor as an opponent to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time. He is the face that runs the place. The Phenomenal AJ Styles!&quot; said Alicia Taylor.Check out Styles' introduction at WWE Crown Jewel:Bully Ray claimed that AJ Styles vs. John Cena would be an entertaining wrestling matchBully Ray admitted that he didn't have a reason to be particularly excited for AJ Styles vs. John Cena. The veteran stated that the match would be entertaining, but didn't have a proper storyline.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, he said:&quot;Not really [matters who wins the match]. I don't have a reason to be into this match other than I like John Cena and I like AJ Styles, and I think they'll have an entertaining wrestling match. Other than that, I don't know why I should care about the match,&quot; he said. &quot;'Care' — when I say 'care,' that goes to story and there is no story. This is a match that was made on social media. AJ doesn't hate Cena. Cena doesn't hate AJ. Nobody said something bad about the other. Nobody looked at each other's wife. Nobody said anything about kids. There's no stakes. There's no nothing. It's just a wrestling match. It's just about movement for the sake of movement,&quot;Following his win over Styles, Cena now has 4 dates left in his retirement tour.