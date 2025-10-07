"Nobody looked at each other's wife" - There's no reason to be interested in AJ Styles vs. John Cena at Crown Jewel, says WWE veteran

John Cena and AJ Styles are set to run it back one more time at WWE Crown Jewel. However, one man who doesn't seem to care about the match is Bully Ray.

Cena and Styles have a lot of history with one another. They first locked horns in 2016 before Cena dethroned The Phenomenal One to win the WWE Championship in 2017.

Speaking on Busted Open, Ray explained why he doesn't seem to care about the match. He stated that there wasn't a proper story behind the match, but expects Styles and Cena to have an entertaining contest.

"Not really [matters who wins the match]. I don't have a reason to be into this match other than I like John Cena and I like AJ Styles, and I think they'll have an entertaining wrestling match. Other than that, I don't know why I should care about the match," he said. "'Care' — when I say 'care,' that goes to story and there is no story. This is a match that was made on social media. AJ doesn't hate Cena. Cena doesn't hate AJ. Nobody said something bad about the other. Nobody looked at each other's wife. Nobody said anything about kids. There's no stakes. There's no nothing. It's just a wrestling match. It's just about movement for the sake of movement." said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Kelani Jordan wants John Cena's final opponent to be Carmelo Hayes. The reigning TNA Knockouts Champion wants Cena to put over her real-life partner in his final match.

Speaking on Busted Open, Jordan said:

"So, I'm biased, so of course I'm going to pick Carmelo Hayes. I think he [John Cena] should lose his last match. If he were able to wrestle, say like Melo, he can be able to put him over, and, like, jumpstart his career more than it already is because being able to beat someone like John Cena, your credibility and equitability goes all the way up,"

Cena's latest match in the WWE was against Brock Lesnar, to whom he lost at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The Last Real Champion will look to bounce back with a big win over AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

