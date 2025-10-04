  • home icon
  "I think he should lose his last match" - John Cena's last match should be against former WWE champion; says current World Champion

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 04, 2025 18:56 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

John Cena will compete in his final Professional Wrestling match on the 13th of December. WWE NXT star Kelani Jordan has vouched for her real-life partner, Carmelo Hayes, to be Cena's final opponent.

Cena is currently on his retirement tour. His next match will take place at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event against AJ Styles in Perth, Australia. The match was made official after Cena asked the WWE Universe about the same on social media.

Speaking on Busted Open, Jordan stated that she would pick Hayes, and Cena could potentially put over the former NXT Champion.

"So, I'm biased, so of course I'm going to pick Carmelo Hayes. I think he should lose his last match. If he were able to wrestle, say like Melo, he can be able to put him over, and, like, jumpstart his career more than it already is because being able to beat someone like John Cena, your credibility and equitability goes all the way up." said Jordan.
Bill Apter wants John Cena's last match to be against Gunther

Bill Apter wants John Cena's final opponent to be Gunther. The Ring General is currently absent from WWE television.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter suggested that Cena should put over Gunther in his final match. He said:

"We don't know who his opponent is going to be yet. A lot of people are speculating it's going to be Brock Lesnar. Cena is going to get the win over Lesnar to get even. But I don't think that's going to happen. What I would like to see happen, there's another guy I want to see come back and be Cena's final opponent. That would be Gunther. I think that would be a great final match." He added, "I want to see Cena vs. Gunther in Cena's retirement match. And if Cena doesn't win, it's okay. Gunther gets stronger with the win over John Cena,"

Cena's next appearance is scheduled for Crown Jewel. He will also appear on RAW twice and Survivor Series before his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th.

