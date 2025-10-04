Wrestling veteran makes shocking pick for John Cena’s last WWE match: "I think that would be a great final match"  (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about John Cena's last match. The star is winding down his retirement tour this year.

Cena took a brutal beatdown at Wrestlepalloza at the hands of Brock Lesnar. The legendary star is now gearing up for a match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. The two former rivals will battle it out in a fan-demanded match at the PLE in Perth, Australia. Cena has just a few more dates on his retirement tour, with his last match on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event.

During this week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter detailed that there was a lot of suspense over John Cena's final opponent. However, the veteran journalist wanted to see the Cenation Leader go up against a returning Gunther. He felt that if John lost the match, it would elevate the Ring General.

"We don't know who his opponent is going to be yet. A lot of people are speculating it's going to be Brock Lesnar. Cena is going to get the win over Lesnar to get even. But I don't think that's going to happen. What I would like to see happen, there's another guy I want to see come back and be Cena's final opponent. That would be Gunther. I think that would be a great final match." He added, "I want to see Cena vs. Gunther in Cena's retirement match. And if Cena doesn't win, it's okay. Gunther gets stronger with the win over John Cena," Apter said.

Gunther has not been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam this year. He lost the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk during their highly anticipated clash.

