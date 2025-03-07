  • home icon
  After Rhea Ripley loses her title and breaks down alone, Jey Uso talks about working with her; mentions chemistry & team name

After Rhea Ripley loses her title and breaks down alone, Jey Uso talks about working with her; mentions chemistry & team name

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 07, 2025 03:22 GMT
The star has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has sent a message (Image credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley has had the worst start to the week, but in the midst of her losing her title, Jey Uso has spoken about his chemistry with the star. The star also talked about their team name.

Earlier this week, Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY in a match to defend her Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, she became too occupied with Bianca Belair during the match, which distracted her. She ended up losing the title to SKY and had a complete breakdown, talking about how it had been heartbreak after heartbreak for her.

BWGS Podcast caught up with Jey Uso recently. The star has been connected to Rhea Ripley but has not teamed up. However, the star was happy to talk about his chemistry with Ripley and also spoke about their team name, mentioning that he only recently learned how to pronounce it. He also said he would be happy to work across from her, with her, or by her, whatever it meant.

also-read-trending Trending
"I was just saying J-H-E-A. Hell yeah, have great chemistry, great chemistry. Across, with her, by her. You know, Mami's always on top. Yeet."

He didn't say they would be teaming together in the future, but there seems to be at least one well-wisher Ripley has on WWE RAW, even after her issues with others and Damian Priest leaving to go on SmackDown.

Does Rhea Ripley need to work with Jey Uso?

Currently, Ripley does not have too many allies on WWE RAW. She's no longer part of the Judgment Day. Her friendships with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY have fallen apart recently.

She also no longer has Damian Priest's support as the star is on another brand, although they remain friendly despite this.

Jey Uso and her forming their team might help both of them, as they are currently facing challenging situations heading toward WrestleMania - with Ripley without her title and Uso facing Gunther.

Edited by Angana Roy
