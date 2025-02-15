After Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton finds another partner; the unexpected star has revealed new team name

Tiffany Stratton has not only formed a formidable team with another star, but they now have a new team name as well. Her new partner recently took to social media to reveal it.

Now that the two have formed quite an unexpected team, Trish Stratus took to social media to reveal the team name: "Trishy and Tiffy Time." While this may appear to be a one-off team, there's no confirmation on whether that will be the case, as the WWE Hall of Famer may have a longer run.

"How it started… how it’s going. It’s Trishy & Tiffy Time in Toronto. 🔗https://trishstr.com/41rpRHj @WWE @TKOGrp #EliminationChamber."

Tiffany Stratton received help from an unexpected quarter this week on WWE SmackDown. Despite putting her title on the line, when she went to finish off her opponent - Nia Jax - outside interference saw the match end. Candice LeRae attacked Stratton, which brought a halt to proceedings, but Jax was not done with her. She continued to attack the star, and LeRae even went out to get a steel chair, presumably attempting to put the champion on the shelf. However, Trish Stratus's arrival changed things.

Stratus was in attendance for last night's show. The veteran didn't hold back as the stars attacked Tiffany Stratton. She saved Stratton and held them off until she, too, was taken down. The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair also made her presence felt by announcing her WrestleMania challenge.

But now, Trish Stratus is teaming with Stratton at Elimination Chamber to face the duo of Jax and LeRae.

Tiffany Stratton has another ally in the form of Rhea Ripley besides Trish Stratus

Tiffany Stratton certainly faces her fair share of challenges, including Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Charlotte Flair, but she has also found friends.

First, she teamed up with Rhea Ripley, and the pair even had a name - Strapley. On top of that, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is in her corner as part of their new team - Trishy & Tiffy Time.

It remains to be seen whether or not all three stars will work together in the future.

