After Roman Reigns, 4-time champion wants to be the next face of WWE

Roman Reigns has dominated WWE and represented the promotion outside the industry for years. Meanwhile, a notable name not only wants to face The Original Tribal Chief but also wants to be the man of the promotion in the coming years. The star in question is Trick Williams.

Trick Williams has dominated the developmental brand for a while, and he recently took it a step further when he became the face of TNA Wrestling as he captured the TNA World Championship from Joe Hendry at WWE NXT Battleground in May 2025.

In an appearance on Going Ringside, the former two-time NXT, one-time North American, and current TNA World champion was asked about his dream match, and he named Booker T and Roman Reigns. Moreover, he elaborated on The Original Tribal Chief and stated he wants to go against the best in the business.

"I do. If I want to be the best in the business, I have to go against the best, and right now, today, it's Roman Reigns," Williams said. (From 09:28 to 09:50)

The 31-year-old WWE star also revealed in character that he plans to be the man of the company in the coming years, hinting he wants to be the face of the promotion when he gets inside the ring with The Original Tribal Chief.

"He's one of the greatest of all time. When me and Roman Reigns lock up, he's going to have to put me down for me to stay down because I will not back down and I will not stop fighting. I want nothing more than to be the man here at WWE, and I'll do whatever it takes to take that dub," Williams said. (From 09:54 to 10:18)

Will Roman Reigns compete at WWE Clash in Paris 2025?

Roman Reigns has a score to settle with Seth Rollins and The Vision on Monday Night RAW. However, The Original Tribal Chief has been humiliated twice by Bronson Reed, who stole the 40-year-old star's custom sneakers and has been calling himself The Tribal Thief with the Shoe-La-Fala around his neck.

According to a report, Roman Reigns is not expected to shoot for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Street Fighter until September 2025. This opens the door for The Original Tribal Chief to potentially go head-to-head against Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Reigns in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Going Ringside and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

