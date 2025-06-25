After Roman Reigns, another Bloodline member would fit in to be the next Paul Heyman Guy (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been one of the biggest Paul Heyman success stories in recent times. When thinking of Paul Heyman guys, two very distinct names come to mind, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, but both of them were huge stars before aligning with Heyman. Reigns was presented as one, but was never accepted by the fans.

As soon as he aligned with Paul Heyman, The OTC became a mega star. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter claimed that there's another Bloodline member who could be a great Paul Heyman Guy. Apter believes that JC Mateo has all the tools required to be a Paul Heyman Guy.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter said JC Mateo fits perfectly with Heyman and his group. It wouldn't be the worst idea to put Mateo with Seth Rollins' group, considering that he isn't Samoan, so he does not really fit the criteria of being in The Bloodline.

''I'd like to see him as the next Paul Heyman guy. I think he would fit in physically, perfectly with Paul Heyman and his guys, I really do, that's what I'd like to see. As for him as the non-Samoan Samoan, he's okay but he's getting beaten up a lot now too after the second or third time I saw him in the ring, he's getting killed a bit so it takes that heat off him," Apter said. [From 35:38 to 36:11]

Roman Reigns' association with Paul Heyman finally came to an end at WrestleMania 41 when his wiseman betrayed The OTC. Heyman aligned himself with Seth Rollins, betraying two of his former associates that night in CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

