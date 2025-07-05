After Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, another WWE Superstar lands major acting role

After reports of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns being cast for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, another WWE star has found their way to Hollywood. The movie will have British actors Bill Nighy and Mathew Horne as part of the cast, and a prominent NXT name is also joining them.
Jordynne Grace might be eyeing the NXT Women's Championship next week, but she had some important news to share with her fans recently. The former TNA star took to X to post a report, talking about her acting debut.
According to the report from Variety, Grace will be part of the "genre-bending fantasy feature Welcome to Paradise." British pro wrestler Richard Summers-Calvert will be writing and directing this independent movie, which is currently in post-production.
The WWE NXT star will play the role of 'Lisa,' per IMDb, and Variety described the synopsis as follows:
"The story follows Lisa, who awakens on a mysterious beach with no memory. After meeting a creature who tells her she’s arrived at 'The Carnival,' she discovers a vibrant venue populated by humans and magical beasts. There she meets Harvey, another lost soul, as they attempt to uncover the truth about their pasts and find redemption—though everything comes with a price."
Last September, Grace revealed that she had been shooting for a movie and shared a photo with Summers-Calvert.
Jordynne Grace is eyeing her first championship in WWE
Jordynne Grace will have the chance to win her first championship in WWE at the upcoming Evolution PLE.
The former TNA Knockouts World Champion will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at the July 13 event. It will be a busy weekend for Grace, who will also team up with Blake Monroe to take on Fatal Influence's Jayne and Fallon Henley in a tag team bout at NXT's The Great American Bash on July 12.
The Juggernaut will hope she will have more reason to celebrate next week, in addition to her first steps on the big screen.
