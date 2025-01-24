After Solo Sikoa walks out, The Bloodline no longer exists, says WWE star

Solo Sikoa's actions last week indicate that the Bloodline no longer exists. A superstar has declared that it is over.

Solo Sikoa, walking out of WWE SmackDown, saw Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga standing confused in the ring. Fatu went on to cut a promo saying that he was only getting started so far in WWE and there was a lot more to come. Now, Tama Tonga is set to face one of the stars with which the New Bloodline has been in a feud for some time - LA Knight.

Before their match, Knight declared on X that the Bloodline no longer existed. He called the new Bloodline the fake version of the group. He then said there was no more Solo Sikoa to help the star in the match.

For Knight, this is the first step in getting back to the top of his journey for the title. Without Sikoa, the group lacks a leader and, thanks to Roman Reigns' win, cannot call itself the Bloodline.

"No more fake Bloodline. No Solo to help you win. Step 1 in getting back to the top starts tomorrow…with everybody sayin’… #SmackDown @WWE," LA wrote.

LA will still need to look out for Jacob Fatu, who seems to have made it his mission to dominate and destroy everyone he comes across. Fans will have to wait and see if he is still loyal to Tama Tonga now that the Bloodline is done.

