After The Rock calls for Cody Rhodes' soul, another 2-time WWE Champion says The Final Boss has always secretly been in his corner

A two-time former WWE Champion has mentioned The Rock has always secretly been in his corner. This comes in the middle of The Final Boss returning to World Wrestling Entertainment to ask Cody Rhodes for his soul.

The Rock has come out and called for Cody Rhodes' soul and asked him to be his champion. At Elimination Chamber, Rhodes will make a decision to show if he sells out or if he sticks with his own beliefs. However, before that can happen, another WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre says that The Final Boss has always secretly been in his corner.

Drew McIntyre talking to Inside the Ropes, said that The Final Boss had always been a supporter of his from his first run in WWE. He revealed that after talking with The Great One's ex, Mrs Dany Garcia, someone that The Rock works with at a high level, he discovered that they thought very highly of him right from when he was 22 - 23 years old. He said that Rocky had eyes on him since then.

He then talked about how in 2017, when he was not doing anything but just a part of NXT, the legend gave him a shout out as the next big star when talking to TMZ. He said that to this day, The People's Champ was still there for McIntyre, giving him advice whenever he needed it:

“Yeah, and that’s never lost on me. He’s always been a supporter of mine from my first run. I remember seeing his ex, Mrs Dany Garcia that he works with at such a high level, and she’d said such positive words when I was about 22-23 years old on a plane about how highly they thought of me, which was very cool. The Rock’s always had an eye out for me ever since back then, with TMZ positive comments in 2017 when I really wasn’t doing anything to suggest that I was the next guy. He could see it all the way through to these days where he’s still there for advice.”

Will there be a swerve with The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre?

The timing of McIntyre's comments about having the support of The Final Boss certainly does not appear to be a coincidence, although they could be.

With Elimination Chamber around the corner, things are looking uncertain as no one can predict who will win the Men's Chamber Match to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

If Drew McIntyre does win with the help of The Final Boss, him facing Cody Rhodes would be an interesting turn for this year's WrestleMania.

