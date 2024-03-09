After The Rock, record-breaking champion will be the next superstar to join The Bloodline, says Rikishi

The Bloodline received a major boost recently as The Rock joined Roman Reigns and Co. in the heel faction. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes that Jacob Fatu is the next in line to join his family's stable.

Jacob Fatu is one of the most intimidating names to emerge on the Independent Circuit in the last few years. The 31-year-old was a part of Major League Wrestling, where he held the MLW World Heavyweight title for a record 819 days. Rikishi recently announced that Jacob is now a free agent.

Speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he believes Jacob Fatu will be the next to join The Rock and other Samoan stars in The Bloodline:

"I have to go with Jacob. Experience-wise and ready to fill the shoes, whatever the WWE throws at him. I advocated for him all the time and once I found out he has a free agent, it was me doing my part to have another member of The Bloodline, who I felt was ready. I was sitting there and watching, seeing who is ready to take that next step. We all know taking that big step to WWE is not easy. You gotta be prepared mentally, you gotta be prepared inside and outside the squared circle." [From 18:15 to 19:03]

Rikishi also made it clear that he wants to see Jacob fight alongside his family members:

"WWE, AEW, New Japan, they all know this kid is a free agent. If you ask me where Rikishi would like to see Jacob go? I would like to see Jacob join The Bloodline because that’s where he needs to be." [From 19:35 to 19:52]

Check out the video below:

Rikishi is loving The Rock's current run as a heel

The Rock turned heel at the WrestleMania XL kickoff event after Cody Rhodes took back his main event spot. The Brahma Bull has completely embraced his villainous side in the last few weeks, aligning with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the process.

Rikishi also talked about The Great One's heel run, stating that he is best at roughing up feathers:

"The Rock does what he does best, triggering people, right? Yeah, man, he's roughing up a lot of feathers," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Brahma Bull was present on SmackDown last night where he came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes for the first time since slapping him a few weeks back. The American Nightmare got one back when he slapped The Great One after the latter crossed the limit while talking about the Rhodes family.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE