Rikishi shares his thoughts on The Rock as a heel

Former WWE Superstar Rikishi has shared his thoughts on The Rock's current heel character.

The Hollywood superstar turned heel and officially joined The Bloodline following the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. The Brahma Bull has since played his character to an absolute perfection. The former world champion can often be seen mocking Cody Rhodes and the WWE Universe for supporting The American Nightmare.

Rikishi recently took to Instagram to share his opinion about The Rock. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a clip from his upcoming podcast, talking about The People's Champion's current run in the company as a heel character.

"The Rock does what he does best, triggering people, right? Yeah, man, he's roughing up a lot of feathers," he said.

Rikishi makes bold claim about real-life Bloodline member

The 58-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu is ready for the next big step. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion tagged WWE, AEW, and UFC in the post, asking who would sign the 31-year-old Samoan.

The veteran performer claimed he knew that Jacob Fatu would make a name for himself in the world of professional wrestling. However, he also spoke about the latter having a 'Plan B,' in the form of joining UFC instead. Rikishi further pointed out that currently, no Bloodline member has ever joined the mixed martial arts promotion.

"You know, right off the bat, after I had that first match with him, I already knew that if this kid sticks with it, and not put himself in harm's way and just be fully committed, that he's going to be somebody in this business. But we also had a 'B Plan.' And the 'B Plan' was this: Because there were so many Samoans already in there, and the 'B Plan' was this... we did our research, and out of the whole Bloodline, there was never a Bloodline that went to UFC. Now you and I know, Joey, Jacob is a humble cat, but you also see too, when that switch clicks on Jacob, oh forget it, man," he said.

Rikishi considers Jacob Fatu one of the most talented Samoans out there. It remains to be seen if he joins the WWE roster like other members of his family.

