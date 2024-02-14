Rikishi reveals MASSIVE "B Plan" for real-life Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently opened up about having a Plan B for a real-life Bloodline member.

Rikishi recently made it known on X/Twitter that Jacob Fatu was 'ready' and called him the baddest talented independent worker on the scene. The Samoan Stinker then asked who would sign Fatu, tagging both WWE and AEW in his caption.

On the latest edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer had the following to say about a Plan B for Jacob Fatu:

"You know, right off the bat, after I had that first match with him, I already knew that if this kid sticks with it and not put himself in harm's way and just be fully committed that he's going to be somebody in this business. But we also had a "B Plan." And the "B Plan" was this: because there were so many Samoans already in there, and the "B Plan" was this... we did our research, and out of the whole Bloodline, there was never a Bloodline that went to UFC. Now you and I know, Joey, Jacob is a humble cat, but you also see too, when that switch clicks on Jacob, oh forget it, man."

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Jacob Fatu remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II

At WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes lost to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and wants to finish the story this time around. Here's what Rikishi had to say about the upcoming blockbuster match:

"For me, I'd love to see Cody finally finish the story. But when you look from a business standpoint, do we take it to... just thinking about the one person, or do we think about what's going to continue to put a**es in seats."

Expand Tweet

As for Jacob Fatu, the 31-year-old star has tons of potential and could be a big name in any promotion that signs him. It remains to be seen if a major promotion like WWE or AEW ends up signing him somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Jacob Fatu? Do you want to see him in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please credit Rikishi Fatu Off the Top podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quotes from the first half of this article.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE