After Triple H's latest new championship announcement, WWE explains how first-ever champion will be crowned

Triple H has announced that a new champion will be crowned in WWE, as a new belt has been introduced. Now, the company has explained how a new champion will be crowned.

In February, Triple H announced they would be crowning more champions with all the new stars coming into WWE ID. He announced titles for both the men and the women, showing off the belt. With WrestleMania week almost here, the tournament is set to kick off from the weekend of the event as the company crowns its first-ever champions. Triple H talked about it while displaying the titles.

"The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best. Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s @WWEID Championships."

Now, after The Game's announcement, WWE has detailed what the men's and women's stars must do to win the title in their division.

They said that the men's title tournament will have a double elimination opening round, in which a star must lose twice to be eliminated. This will continue across the different indie promotions where they will be performing. The final four from these stars will then compete in a single elimination format.

For women, though, it will be a different system. They will compete in a round-robin format, which will take place in different independent wrestling promotions. The tournament will begin during WrestleMania week in Las Vegas.

"The tournament to crown the first ever WWE ID Champions will have the following format: -The Men's Championship will see a double elimination Opening Round. When a competitor loses two matches, they are eliminated. -The Opening Round will continue across various independent wrestling promotions until there are four remaining. -The final four will compete in a single elimination format. -The Women's Championship will be determined in a round robin format, which will take place in various independent wrestling promotions. The WWE ID Tournament will begin during #WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. Check the graphics for info."

Triple H has a lot of work to do heading into WrestleMania

Not only does Triple H need to keep an eye on how things go with WWE ID, but during WrestleMania week, he will also need to be concerned with building the actual show.

The Game has faced criticism heading into the event for some decisions at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, but Triple H has been known to introduce twists where fans least expect it and do the unexpected.

Fans will have to wait and see if this happens again at WrestleMania 41.

