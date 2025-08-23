After a truly shocking result, WWE announces what's next for Charlotte Flair

WWE has announced what's next for Charlotte Flair after a shocking outcome on SmackDown. The Queen, who holds the Women's Tag Team Championship with Alexa Bliss, took on Piper Niven on this week's show in a one-on-one match.
The 14-time women's world champion was the obvious favorite heading into the contest, but interference from Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green turned the tables. Green raked Flair's eyes, allowing Niven to drop her with a driver and pick up the win, in one of the most shocking results of the year.
Now, Flair will have her chance at revenge next week on the go-home show before Clash in Paris. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their Tag Team Titles against The Secret Hervice on SmackDown in Lyon, France. The match was made official during this week's show.
Flair and Bliss won the championship at SummerSlam after beating The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Since then, they have been feuding with The Green Regime, who have gotten in their way.
The Tag Team Champions will be eager to get back to winning ways after this week's result.
Alexa Bliss was not in Charlotte Flair's corner on SmackDown
Charlotte Flair was overwhelmed with interference from Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green in her match against Piper Niven. Notably, her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, didn't come out with her and was missing from the ringside.
As Flair made her way to the ring, Wade Barrett mentioned that Bliss was not medically cleared to be on the show. Little Miss Bliss had beaten Niven last week on the blue brand, but she was attacked by The Green Regime after the match.
It was noted that her absence was due to the attack. With the Tag Team Titles set to be defended next week, Flair would hope Bliss will be back healthy alongside her.
