"After he wins the title" - Randy Orton WON'T turn on Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series but will RKO a member of his own team, claims WWE Universe

The WWE Universe believes that Randy Orton won't be betraying Cody Rhodes. However, he will set his sights on Jey Uso at Survivor Series.

After being sidelined with a major injury for over a year, The Viper is finally set to make his highly-awaited return at the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He will be the fifth member of Rhodes' team, which also consists of Jey, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

Before being written off WWE television in 2022, Orton and his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to The Usos. Hence, the WWE Universe believes that The Viper will end up RKO-ing Jey upon his return.

On Twitter, fans also claimed that WWE would save a feud between Orton and Rhodes for later.

Booker T provided his take on Randy Orton's upcoming return at Survivor Series

Booker T recently provided his take on Randy Orton's return and discussed the possibility of his return being kept a surprise.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker mentioned that Orton's return being kept a surprise would've been great. However, it would've eventually been spoiled on social media.

The WWE legend concluded by mentioning that the die-hard Orton fans should know beforehand about his return to action. Booker T said:

"You know, a surprise would've been great, but I'm sure someone would've broken on Twitter that Randy Orton has been spotted in Chicago. I'm sure of that. There's no way around that. So these days, trying to surprise someone, you might just be shooting yourself in the foot. Everybody [should] know [sic] that Randy Orton is gonna be there so they could tune in and buy it more than anything. More importantly, you want the Randy Orton fans to know he's going to be there."

Orton has a long history with Cody Rhodes. Back in the day, the two men were part of the Legacy faction alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. Following The American Nightmare's return to WWE, the two embraced and shared screen for a while.

Orton and the rest of his team will face The Judgment Day in a WarGames Match at the Survivor Series PLE.

Do you think The Viper will set his sights on either Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso? Sound off in the comment section