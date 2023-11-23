WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series not being kept a surprise.

On Monday Night RAW this week, it was announced that The Viper will make his long-awaited return this Saturday night. He'll be the fifth and final member of Cody Rhodes' team to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match. This will be his first match since May 2022.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Randy Orton's surprise return at Survivor Series would've been great, but it would've probably been spoiled on social media anyway.

"You know, a surprise would've been great, but I'm sure someone would've broken on Twitter that Randy Orton has been spotted in Chicago. I'm sure of that. There's no way around that. So these days, trying to surprise someone, you might just be shooting yourself in the foot. Everybody [should] know [sic] that Randy Orton is gonna be there so they could tune in and buy it more than anything. More importantly, you want the Randy Orton fans to know he's going to be there," said Booker. [49:35-50:12]

Booker T thinks Randy Orton might've been worried after he was injured

The Viper has been sidelined with a back injury for 18 months, which is a long time. In his last match, he and his former partner Matt Riddle lost their tag titles to The Usos during SmackDown.

Booker T said The Apex Predator was going through a lot with the injury, but it's awesome that he's finally returning to WWE.

"Randy was going through a lot with that back injury and stuff like that. You wonder if you're gonna ever come back. They say once you touch the back, man, it's surgeries after surgeries after surgeries. But to see Randy make his return, it's definitely gonna be awesome. I know he had to be worried about it because I know every time that I was sitting at home with an injury, I was always wondering, man, am I gonna be able to get back?" said Booker. [15:28-15:59]

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see whether Orton's team will emerge victorious at Survivor Series: WarGames.

How excited are you for Randy's return? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.