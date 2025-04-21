After Worlds Collide, WWE makes another blockbuster announcement for 2025

WWE's biggest event of the year is in the history books, and the company looks to write more in the coming months. It was recently announced that Worlds Collide wouldn't be the only event that would take place in June 2025.

Money in the Bank is one of the most game-changing PLEs in the company's history, as two superstars get the opportunity to rewrite their fates upon winning the respective MITB briefcases. While it's no longer a sure-shot way to become a world champion, it still holds value and can change the landscape instantly.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, WWE announced that Money in the Bank 2025 would take place on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in California. The event will take place a few hours after Worlds Collide, which will include talents from AAA, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The events would have a format similar to Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania.

Triple H made a shocking announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, WWE, under Triple H's creative regime, made its Netflix debut, and the red brand received a new home for the next decade. Moreover, the company has an ongoing collaboration with TNA Wrestling, allowing wrestlers to appear and compete in both promotions.

Over the weekend, Triple H made a blockbuster announcement. The Game revealed that WWE had officially acquired Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. During the pre-show ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night One, Paul Levesque spoke highly of the acquisition and praised several stars in the process, including El Hijo del Vikingo.

The deal is done, and the collaboration will occur at Worlds Collide in June 2025. As of now, names from NXT and AAA will participate, but the promo also featured Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Rey Fenix, hinting that stars from the main roster might also compete at the event.

The PLE card for 2025 is getting stacked with each passing day, and it'll be interesting to see what The Game has in store for the audience before the end of the year.

