Charlotte Flair reached out after a WWE star's departure from the company was confirmed. The star, who is no longer with the company, was Shotzi Blackheart.

The news broke that she was not going to be with WWE for much longer and that her contract was not being renewed. The news came as a shock as she was part of a faction in NXT at the time, and had been doing well together with Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley. Unfortunately, she ended up leaving the Stamford-based promotion soon.

Denise Salcedo caught up to Shotzi, who talked about leaving WWE. The star said that Charlotte Flair was the first person who reached out to her. She shared her connection with the star:

"She was honestly the first person that called me. When that news hit, she was the first person to call me. She was like, 'What do you need me to do? What connections can I pull? What do you want? I will help you.' She has been such a rock for me, and I hope me for her as well, because we were doing ACL rehab at the same time, and we were just there for each other. She has been a person that somebody, like I've cried to during that whole process, and, yeah, she's just been so great." (38:55 - 39:41)

Shotzi has already created a big impact outside WWE and is showing what she can do. She has adopted the name The Indy God.

Charlotte Flair has suffered an unfortunate loss in WWE

Charlotte Flair, unfortunately, has not had things go her way lately. When she faced Alexa Bliss, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae on SmackDown, the match ended in controversy. Flair had the Figure Eight locked in on one opponent, while Bliss pinned the other.

Bliss won by less than a second as she covered LeRae, with Alba Fyre tapping just moments after the three-count. Had she tapped a few moments earlier, it would have been Charlotte who won.

