After WWE Superstar leaves, tag team championships are stripped and declared vacant by another wrestling promotion

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 27, 2025 14:31 GMT
The star is back in the company (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is back in the company (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Following the departure of a WWE star, who surrendered his title, a major championship has been declared vacant. It appears that there's been a big issue.

Omos and Jack Morris had a huge match on The Nigerian Giant's Pro Wrestling NOAH debut on January 1. The duo defeated Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura. Thanks to the win, they became the GHC Tag Team Champions, with Omos' arrival in Japan starting with a bang. The star gained immense popularity and was well-loved by the audience. He even became part of the Team 2000X faction, which also has the GHC Heavyweight Champion, OZAWA.

More recently, at the Sunny Voyage event, the WWE star and Morris defended their title and did so successfully, beating Galeno and Kaito Kiyomiya. Unfortunately, it proved to be Omos' last match in the company.

After the match, The Nigerian Giant said that he was leaving and going back to WWE. He thanked fans and handed his title to a member of the Team 2000X faction, Daga.

Unfortunately, after he left, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that it would not recognize the transfer of the title. As a result, the championship is now vacant.

With the title vacant, it remains to be seen if there will be a tournament to crown new champions.

Edited by Yash Mittal
