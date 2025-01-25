Top star set to return to WWE; relinquishes major title

A major WWE Superstar recently announced his return to the Stamford-based promotion. This declaration comes just a week before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Earlier this month, Omos made his debut in Pro Wrestling NOAH as part of the Japanese promotion's working relationship with WWE. Upon his arrival, The Nigerian Giant captured the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris by defeating Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura.

The Super Mega-Weight boasts an undefeated record in NOAH, having won all six of his matches, including handicap, tag team, and multi-man contests. That being said, Omos has announced his return to WWE ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble. He has relinquished his GHC Tag Team Championship to Daga.

The 30-year-old star urged the promotion to elevate the value of the title and declared Jack Morris and Daga as the new champions. The Super Mega-Weight claimed he had done everything he could in Pro Wrestling NOAH. However, Omos stated that this wasn't a goodbye to the Japanese wrestling promotion, hinting at a possible return in the future.

"I'm going back to WWE, so I'll give this belt to Daga. Please increase the value of this belt. The champs are now Jack Morris and Daga. I don't know when, but I’ll come back," Omos said. [H/T: Pro Wrestling NOAH]

Former WWE star says Vince McMahon brought Omos to the main roster too early

Under Vince McMahon's regime, The Nigerian Giant made his main roster debut in 2020. Despite having only one year of experience on non-televised NXT shows, Omos won the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside AJ Styles at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 criticized the rapid push of the 30-year-old star in WWE, suggesting The Nigerian Giant was rushed to the main roster before he had sufficient time to develop and gain experience in NXT. The former 24/7 Champion attributed this to Mr. McMahon's preference for ''a big guy.''

"I think the issue was, because when I was in NXT he was coming in, and obviously, the physical stature, great guy too, nice, just beginning training, but Vince [McMahon], at the time, a lot of people had just this obsession with a big guy, getting them up there as soon as possible, where he has no time to feel out the industry; he has no time to feel out the sport," EC3 said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Omos makes an appearance in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match.

