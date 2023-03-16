"Aged like fine wine" - WWE Universe reacts to comparison throwback photo of former women's champion

Trish Stratus recently returned to WWE and already has a bout scheduled for WrestleMania 39. The seven-time women's champion is now 47 but hasn't wrestled a match in almost four years.

That being said, the WWE Universe has loved that Stratus has made her comeback, almost 17 years after she initially retired from the business in 2006. Stratus is someone that many current WWE Superstars grew up watching and were inspired by. Meanwhile, many fans have noted that she still looks incredible even after almost two decades out of the business.

You can check out a comparison throwback photo of Stratus below:

Stratus has barely aged in her time away from the ring. In the comments section of the throwback post, many fans suggested how she was their crush growing up and is once again their crush now that they are adults. You can check some of the responses below:

Trish Stratus married and welcomed two children during her WWE absence

Many fans have noted that Trish Stratus barely aged compared to the woman who walked away from the business in the mid-2000s. Stratus has been busy over the past two decades since she married just weeks after her retirement and welcomed two children.

Stratus announced her first pregnancy at her Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in 2013 and later welcomed her son Maximus, who will be ten years old later this year.

Stratus also has a daughter called Madison, whom she welcomed in 2017. Interestingly, the former women's champion was initially set to face Asuka in NXT in 2017 but was replaced by Mickie James because of her pregnancy.

Fellow legend Lita is Stratus' eldest child, Max's godmother, and will team up with the Canadian icon at WrestleMania in just over two weeks.

