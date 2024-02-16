"Ah the memories" - 31-year-old former star reacts to a throwback clip of her run in WWE

Former WWE star Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) recently reminisced about her run with the company after watching a throwback clip on social media that featured highlights of her matches.

The 31-year-old wrestler was released from her contract on April 15, 2021, alongside many talent including her former tag team partner Billie Kay (Jessica McKay). During their run as a team, they won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. After their departure, they went on to join TNA, but they left the promotion soon after.

A fan shared a video on X that comprised numerous clips from Cassie Lee's matches in WWE. She reacted to the tweet by stating that it brought back a lot of memories.

"Ah the memories," Lee posted.

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay reflect on their run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

During an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, The IIconics spoke about winning the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Jessica McKay said winning the titles was her favorite moment, while Cassie Lee said they could have done a lot more with the titles.

"I’ll be completely honest, it [favorite moment from WWE Women’s Tag Title reign] has to be when we won them, has to be WrestleMania. Not many people get a championship match at WrestleMania, not many people win a championship at WrestleMania so, I think the fact that we were able to tick both off our bucket list, it just meant a lot," said Billie Kay.

Cassie Lee stated:

"Unfortunately, our reign was kind of, hmm, kind of all over the place. Unfortunately, that’s just how the business is though. We could’ve done so much more with that, we felt like. But, we just took every opportunity we got given and we just tried to make it the best as we can. Like the [post-match] tantrum and everything. I feel like everything we had thrown at us, we took it and ran with it and we just wanted to entertain people and yeah so…," she added.

The IIconics disbanded before they departed from the Stamford-based promotion. They won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship during their time in the promotion.

