"We could have done so much more" - 34-year-old former WWE Superstar opens up about lackluster title reign

A former WWE Superstar believes that her tag team could have done a lot more during their reign as champions.

Jessica McKay, formerly known as Billie Kay in WWE, was part of a tag team with Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) called The IIconics. The Australian team were heels and had some very entertaining moments throughout their time in the promotion. The duo had their biggest moment at WrestleMania 35 when they captured the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm in a recent interview, Billie Kay claimed that winning the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 was her favorite part of their title reign.

"I’ll be completely honest, it (favorite moment from WWE Women’s Tag Title reign) has to be when we won them, has to be WrestleMania. Not many people get a championship match at WrestleMania, not many people win a championship at WrestleMania so, I think the fact that we were able to tick both off our bucket list, it just meant a lot," said Billie Kay.

Kay added that The IIconics could have done a lot more with the titles but did the best with what they were given.

"Unfortunately, our reign was kind of, hmm, kind of all over the place. Unfortunately, that’s just how the business is though. We could’ve done so much more with that, we felt like. But, we just took every opportunity we got given and we just tried to make it the best as we can. Like the (post-match) tantrum and everything. I feel like everything we had thrown at us, we took it and ran with it and we just wanted to entertain people and yeah so…," she added. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

You can check out the full interview with The IIconics in the video below:

FTR's Dax Harwood wonders why Billy Kay was released by WWE

Dax Harwood, known as Scott Dawson during his time in WWE, recently commented on the company letting Billie Kay go.

FTR are currently the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions and picked up a massive victory over The Young Bucks this past Sunday at AEW All In. Speaking on his former podcast, FTR with Dax Harwood, the 39-year-old praised Billie Kay for her charisma and added that he is surprised she wasn't signed to another promotion.

"She’s got such an oozing charisma and I’m so surprised that WWE let her go but I’m so surprised she doesn’t have a job. But I think it’s because of her own accord, I think it’s because of her own decision that she’s not in wrestling right now, actually I’m pretty sure it is." [From 00:56 - 01:19]

After their release from WWE, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay signed with IMPACT Wrestling and performed as The IInspiration. The duo spent less than a year in the promotion before leaving in April 2022.

Do you miss The IIconics? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here