"Ah, sh*t, he's about to jump on me" - WrestleMania star recalls unprovoked attack from Logan Paul in WWE

YouTube sensation and boxer KSI recently spoke about his WWE WrestleMania spot during Logan Paul's matchup against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The 29-year-old sensation was caught in the action as he was trying to record a video. The Visionary quickly pulled him onto the announcer's desk and Logan inadvertently hit him with a Frog Splash.

In an exclusive interview this week, KSI broke down the entire incident. He admitted to being too caught up in the moment. He said that he tried to brace himself for the impact, but it was too late, and The Maverick came down on him in full force.

"When Logan jumped at me, he winded me. From the top rope! I was trying to film him jumping on top of me but I think the moment got to me, and I was like, 'Ah, sh*t, he's about to jump on me. I'm like fu*k.' I don't know what my legs were doing. I was like I need to brace for it and before I could do anything, he was on top of me man." [From 1:26 - 1:50]

You can watch the full video here:

KSI also spoke about his future in WWE

During the same conversation, KSI ruled out a full-time career in WWE. He pointed out that the work schedules and physical wear and tear were just too much for him. He was, however, open to making sporadic appearances for the company.

"Probably not. I don't mind appearing here and there but I won't be joining WWE. They got all the wrestlers at WWE but that sh*t is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps. I'd much rather just watch it, honestly."

Of late, celebrities have been raising the bar in wrestling. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have put on some stellar performances and won the crowd over with their in-ring acumen.

It would be interesting to see if KSI does follow this path for a few appearances.

Would you like to see KSI in a one-off match? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit JOE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes