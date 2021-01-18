Asuka and Alexa Bliss exchange words ahead of their match on WWE RAW

Tomorrow night on WWE Monday Night RAW, the RAW Women's Champion Asuka will face Alexa Bliss in a non-title matchup.

It's been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Bliss in the ring as her allegiance with The Fiend hasn't given her many opportunities to wrestle. Her last match was against Nikki Cross back in late November of 2020.

Despite Bliss throwing a fireball in Randy Orton's face last week to close WWE RAW, Asuka doesn't seem scared or intimidated as she took to social media this afternoon to speak about their match tomorrow.

"I'm not scared... I already met The Boogeyman at Legends Night. You and your monster don't scare me @AlexaBliss_WWE! *Clown Emoji* *Puke Emoji* #WWERaw"

Would a win make Alexa Bliss the No. 1 contender for Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship?

Bliss didn't take long at all to respond, replying with the words "that's cute" accompanied by a GIF of her looking like she has some evil intentions heading into WWE RAW tomorrow night.

Many in the WWE Universe are wondering what a win tomorrow night for Bliss would mean heading into the WWE Royal Rumble on January 31.

As of this writing, Asuka has no announced opponents for either of her championship titles. A win for Bliss could slot her into a title match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Little Miss Bliss will most likely want to have eyes in the back of her head tomorrow night as The Viper may be lurking and ready to strike. He could be looking for some revenge over the fireball shot in his face that ended RAW last week.

Many factors are going into this crucial non-title match, and surely the eyes of the WWE Universe will be watching tomorrow.

Many factors are going into this crucial non-title match, and surely the eyes of the WWE Universe will be watching tomorrow.