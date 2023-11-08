Ahmed Johnson explains why he left WWE (Exclusive)

Ahmed Johnson recently opened up about his decision to abruptly leave WWE after three years with the company.

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. Shortly before his departure, the 60-year-old refused to be hung by a rope as part of a storyline development with The Truth Commission. In real life, he also had to deal with his sister's cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Johnson explained why he walked out:

"My sister got sick with cancer and I went to go see her. She wasn't doing too well. All that was on my mind, along with a bunch of other stuff that was on my mind, so I decided if Vince [WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon] wouldn't give me time off, it was time for me just to walk." [1:58 – 2:15]

Ahmed Johnson admits he clashed with Vince McMahon

Between 1982 and 2022, Vince McMahon was responsible for the on-screen direction of every major WWE star. Long-time creative team member Bruce Prichard once revealed that McMahon used to view Ahmed Johnson as a potential world champion.

Discussing his relationship with his former boss, Johnson said they occasionally butted heads behind the scenes:

"It was cool, man. He's the boss, and he let you know he's the boss (…) Yes [butted heads sometimes]." [1:09 – 1:20]

The highlight of Johnson's WWE career came in 1996 when he defeated Goldust to become the first African-American Intercontinental Champion.

