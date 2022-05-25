Former WWE star believes Shawn Michaels didn't want him to capture the World Championship

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson recently stated that Shawn Michaels possibly hindered him from winning the world championship.

Johnson was signed to WWE between 1995 and 1998. He captured the Intercontinental Championship during his stint and faced off against top stars like The Rock and Kane. Despite his success, he was never able to secure the WWE Championship.

Speaking to Gregory Irons on the Iron-On Wrestling podcast, Ahmed Johnson claimed that he couldn't capture the world title due to Shawn Michaels and a few other performers.

"In the beginning, I thought that he was behind me and going to give me this great push, but as I went on, I found out it wasn’t Vince that didn’t want to give me the world title, it was other wrestlers like Shawn Michaels." Johnson added: "I was still learning, but I think I was ready for the world title. Because Shawn had the belt and everything, he got to pick who he was going against, he was running the show back then and was picking who was going against him." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Heartbreak Kid allegedly picked his opponents during his reign as the WWE Champion in the '90s and was an influential figure backstage.

Shawn Michaels on his behavior in the late '90s

Despite him being the WWE Champion for a substantial portion of the 1990s, the Hall of Famer went through a rough phase in his personal life.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the veteran revealed how he would treat his younger self if they ever came face-to-face today.

"I don’t know. I don’t think I’d deal with them and I’d probably suggest that we let him go, he’s going to be nothing but trouble, no matter how talented he is. Either that or get him help. Honestly, that would be the biggest thing." (H/T Fightful)

Michaels would reconcile with himself and many others in the early 2000s as he began a deeper relationship with religion. He is now retired from in-ring competition and is a two-time Hall of Famer.

