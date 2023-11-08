Ahmed Johnson reveals which WWE star he enjoyed wrestling the most (Exclusive)

Ahmed Johnson recently recalled how he liked stepping into the ring with another heavyweight in WWE.

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. During that time, he competed in several one-on-one matches against Vader. Their most notable bout took place on the May 27, 1996, episode of RAW when Vader defeated Johnson in the King of the Ring tournament.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Johnson named Vader as his best opponent:

"You know who I would say? Vader. I loved wrestling Vader because he was a shooter [hard hitter] and he didn't mind if you shot back on him. That's the way he worked. I loved working with Vader, man." [1:34 – 1:50]

Vader is widely viewed as one of the most impressive big men in wrestling history. The three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

Ahmed Johnson sends a message to his fans

After leaving WWE in 1998, Ahmed Johnson wrestled for WCW and on the independent scene before retiring in 2003.

Two decades on from his last match, The Pearl River Powerhouse is grateful that so many fans want to interact with him to this day:

"First of all, I appreciate the support I got from the kids," Johnson continued. "The kids are grown adults now and they're still supporting me, and I can't stop that. I love everybody that stood behind me and backed me up." [4:15 – 4:26]

Johnson is best known for winning the Intercontinental Championship from Goldust at King of the Ring 1996. In doing so, he became the first African-American to capture the prestigious title.

