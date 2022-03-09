"Trying to make him into The Rock, but that won't work" - Ex-WWE star on top champion (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE star Ahmed Johnson feels Roman Reigns is being groomed to be the next Rock and claimed it wouldn't work for the SmackDown Superstar.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game over the last two years, with many claiming that his current WWE character is the best run he has had to date. The Tribal Chief has held the Universal title for over 550 days, defeating several legends along the way.

On the latest UnSKripted show, guest Ahmed Johnson was asked about his opinion on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Johnson feels that the company wants to turn Reigns into the next Rock.

"They're trying to make him into The Rock, but that won't work. It's never going to work," said Johnson. (From 19:10 to 19:20)

Host Dr. Chris Featherstone highlighted Reigns' unbeaten run and his work as a heel. Johnson also stated that the company might be planning to turn The Head of the Table into a babyface in the future.

"I think it's been script up already (about Reigns turning into a babyface). That's what they (WWE) do, they build that heat up and then they knock it off, and something happens and you run out and save somebody and you become the babyface. It's the same old, same old," said Johnson. (From 20:00 to 20:22)

Roman Reigns feels he's neither a babyface nor heel in WWE

A few months after debuting his current gimmick, Roman Reigns stated in an interview that he's neither a heel nor a babyface.

"A lot of people want to say, 'Oh, he's a heel.' And, 'Oh, he was a babyface,' and this and that. I try not to look at it as that. I try to look at it as this being a character in a storyline and he has choices like anyone else," said Reigns.

He said that some of his character's choices could seem good, while others may seem bad.

Reigns has received thunderous boos from the audience on various occasions in his current gimmick. The reaction was in stark contrast to the boos he got when he was being pushed, much to the displeasure of the audience, by WWE.

