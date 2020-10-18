Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe at SummerSlam earlier this year when he returned and attacked both The Fiend as well as Braun Strowman. The Big Dog had been absent from WWE television for months and upon his return showed a heelish side that surprised fans.

The heel turn was confirmed when he aligned with Paul Heyman on SmackDown, and since then he has been a ruthless performer, doing anything and everything in his power to win.

Fans have taken to this Roman Reigns heel turn well, with many saying that WWE should have done this years ago. In a recent interview, The Tribal Chief proclaimed that he is neither a heel nor babyface in WWE.

Roman Reigns believes he's not a heel nor babyface

While speaking to CBS Sports, Roman Reigns dismissed suggestions that he is now a heel, i.e. a bad guy, on WWE television and said that what they have shown on WWE television is "factual". He said that he is a character in a storyline and that the character has choices - some good, some bad.

"A lot of people want to say, 'Oh, he's a heel.' And, 'Oh, he was a babyface," and this and that. I try not to look at it as that. I try to look at it as this being a character in a storyline and he has choices like anyone else. Some of his choices are going to be perceived as good, some of them are going to be perceived as bad and some of them people won't understand because they won't understand where he's coming from."

He used his cousin Jey Uso as an example and revealed the basis behind what he has said about him in their feud. Roman Reigns said that Uso has never been a singles champion and doesn't know the "grind" required to be the best. He said that there are many elements of his character that are true and that it is important to have "shades of a real person" in the character.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Jey Uso and the two will face each other at next weekend's pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell.