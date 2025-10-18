  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • "AI booking or Triple H?" "Did AI write that episode?" - WWE Universe explodes after unexpected SmackDown ending

"AI booking or Triple H?" "Did AI write that episode?" - WWE Universe explodes after unexpected SmackDown ending

By Love Verma
Published Oct 18, 2025 07:19 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel kept the audience buzzing, especially after a new champion was crowned. Additionally, the ending of the Friday Night Show seemed confusing when the Undisputed WWE Title match ended in a disqualification.

Ad

A few hours before SmackDown, a report revealed that the company is moving toward an AI-driven storyline. This means that artificial intelligence input could be integrated into the ongoing storyline.

After hearing this news, many fans hilariously mocked the Friday Night Show and questioned whether it's a Triple H show or written by AI. Many fans were happy with Ilja Dragunov's comeback, especially him becoming the United States Champion soon after returning. The audience was confused whether the title change was a booking by Artificial Intelligence or a move by The King of the Kings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, fans on social media can't stop talking about the ending of SmackDown, where Cody Rhodes used the Undisputed Title to cause a disqualification despite being a babyface.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Initially, The American Nightmare gave McIntyre the title shot, but he himself caused the DQ, which made no sense.

Check out some of the fan reactions on X below:

Screenshot of fans&#039; reaction from Twitter (X).
Screenshot of fans' reaction from Twitter (X).

The Triple H creative team usually monitors online reactions from the audience. It remains to be seen whether they will respond to the ongoing AI booking claim or not.

Ad

AI suggested an unexpected storyline to WWE - report

The report disclosed that the AI proposed a major storyline involving former WWE star Bobby Lashley. It was revealed that the Artificial Intelligence thought that The All Mighty could still be in the Stamford-based promotion.

The software wanted Lashley to return as a star who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history.

"WWE has a contract with Writer AI, a platform which has already been fed WWE content. Thus far the AI software has come up with what one person with knowledge of the situation called absurdly bad storylines. They pitched a storyline where Bobby Lashley, who I guess AI thought was still with the company, could come back as a wrestler who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history." [WON]
Ad
Ad

Currently, the situation is described as an absurdly bad storyline from the knowledge of a person. The source claimed that World Wrestling Entertainment has a contract with Writer AI, and the platform is already fed content from the Triple H-led promotion.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks and how The Game will book the show.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications