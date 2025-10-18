"AI booking or Triple H?" "Did AI write that episode?" - WWE Universe explodes after unexpected SmackDown ending

WWE SmackDown after Crown Jewel kept the audience buzzing, especially after a new champion was crowned. Additionally, the ending of the Friday Night Show seemed confusing when the Undisputed WWE Title match ended in a disqualification.A few hours before SmackDown, a report revealed that the company is moving toward an AI-driven storyline. This means that artificial intelligence input could be integrated into the ongoing storyline.After hearing this news, many fans hilariously mocked the Friday Night Show and questioned whether it's a Triple H show or written by AI. Many fans were happy with Ilja Dragunov's comeback, especially him becoming the United States Champion soon after returning. The audience was confused whether the title change was a booking by Artificial Intelligence or a move by The King of the Kings.Furthermore, fans on social media can't stop talking about the ending of SmackDown, where Cody Rhodes used the Undisputed Title to cause a disqualification despite being a babyface.Initially, The American Nightmare gave McIntyre the title shot, but he himself caused the DQ, which made no sense.Check out some of the fan reactions on X below:Screenshot of fans' reaction from Twitter (X).The Triple H creative team usually monitors online reactions from the audience. It remains to be seen whether they will respond to the ongoing AI booking claim or not.AI suggested an unexpected storyline to WWE - reportThe report disclosed that the AI proposed a major storyline involving former WWE star Bobby Lashley. It was revealed that the Artificial Intelligence thought that The All Mighty could still be in the Stamford-based promotion. The software wanted Lashley to return as a star who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history.&quot;WWE has a contract with Writer AI, a platform which has already been fed WWE content. Thus far the AI software has come up with what one person with knowledge of the situation called absurdly bad storylines. They pitched a storyline where Bobby Lashley, who I guess AI thought was still with the company, could come back as a wrestler who was obsessed with Japanese culture and history.&quot; [WON]Wrestle Features @WrestleFeaturesLINKCyrus Kowsari was hired last month as the new Senior Director of Creative Strategy in WWE. He was introduced to the creative staff by Paul Levesque. In introducing him, Levesque said that Kowsari would lead WWE’s transition to AI based story telling and integrate AI intoCurrently, the situation is described as an absurdly bad storyline from the knowledge of a person. The source claimed that World Wrestling Entertainment has a contract with Writer AI, and the platform is already fed content from the Triple H-led promotion.It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming weeks and how The Game will book the show.