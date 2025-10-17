WWE makes unexpected change to creative process - Reports

WWE reportedly made an unexpected change to the promotion's creative process. The promotion is currently on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion recently hired Cyrus Kowsari as Senior Director of Creative Strategy in WWE. Triple H introduced Kowsari to the creative staff, and it was revealed that he would lead the company's transition into AI-based storylines while also helping to integrate AI into video and graphics.It was also noted that Triple H is assuming more political responsibilities, and Kowsari will serve as a liaison to the White House. The company currently has a contract with Writer AI, and so far, the software has reportedly come up with subpar storylines. The AI reportedly did not know that Bobby Lashley was no longer with the promotion and suggested that he be reintroduced as a character obsessed with Japanese culture.Kowsari worked at BuzzFeed for several years and also at MMA promotion ONE Championship before joining WWE.Former WWE writer criticizes Triple H's creative teamWrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H and WWE's creative team.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo questioned the creative decisions made by The King of Kings and his peers. He noted that Vince McMahon got old and became out of touch with the product, and wondered what the excuse was for The Game.&quot;I look at guys like Triple H. I look at guys like Shawn Michaels. I look at guys like The Undertaker. All guys that I worked for. I don't give a sh*t how many fake titles you won between you. They're not equipped to run a company. They're not qualified. I swear to God. You could say whatever you want about Vince McMahon. Here's what happened to Vince McMahon. Real simple, Mac. Vince got old. The older Vince got, the more out of touch he got. What's Triple H's excuse? Why are you out of touch?Why don't you have a clue as to what good television is? Are you 80? At least Vince McMahon had an excuse and we all knew,&quot; Russo said.deadstar ✰ @deadstvrLINKwwe using ai for stories, anyone else NOT shocked?It will be interesting to see if the company's creative team has any surprises planned for tonight's episode of SmackDown.